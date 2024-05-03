Seaspan Corporation rolls out Starlink fleetwide

SpaceX’s Starlink LEO satellite connectivity continues to make inroads into the maritime satcom market. Vancouver, B.C, based containership leasing giant Seaspan Corporation reports that it has completed a groundbreaking initiative to equip its entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite connectivity, marking a significant milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey.

As of March 31, 2024, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 165 vessels, with an additional 23 vessels under construction, delivering through to December 2024 and increasing total fleet capacity to approximately 1.9 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

In addition, the company has entered shipbuilding contracts for six 10,800 CEU pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) newbuild vessels.

Seaspan is among the first major owner/operators of containerships to fully integrate Starlink’s low latency, high bandwidth service across its entire fleet. This achievement underscores Seaspan’s commitment to technological innovation and its position as an industry leader in adopting leading technology solutions.

“Seaspan is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the maritime industry,” said Seaspan’s chief operating office, Torsten Holst. “Enhanced connectivity on board our vessels will translate to increased efficiency, safety, and seafarer welfare across our fleet.”

Garret Wong, Seaspan’s vice president of information technology, added, “In today’s digital age, where data transfer demands continue to skyrocket for leveraging AI and other innovative technologies, it was crucial to establish robust high-bandwidth communication capabilities across our fleet. With the implementation of Starlink on all our vessels, we are now well-positioned to take advantage of the latest emerging state-of-the-art technologies in the maritime industry.”