Seaspan awards Tri-Metal Fabricators master service agreement for heavy polar icebreaker Written by Nick Blenkey









North Vancouver, B.C.- based Seaspan Shipyards has signed a master service agreement (MSA) with B.C.-based Tri-Metal Fabricators (TMF) to supply more than 80,000 fabricated parts for Canada’s new heavy polar icebreaker.

The agreement includes an initial confirmed demand for more than 26,000 “build- to-print” parts over two years, which are precision-fabricated components that will support outfitting and structural work on the heavy polar icebreaker, the most powerful ship ever constructed for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

TMF has committed to delivering the work under the MSA with 100% Canadian content value through its local workforce and materials, further advancing the goals of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) to strengthen Canada’s marine and defense industrial base. To support the MSA with Seaspan, TMF anticipates hiring a third shift to expand operations at its Surrey facility, creating 25 additional local, union jobs and building long-term capacity. The MSA will be worth up to CAD 9 million, with an option to extend after two years.

The MSA will also strengthen British Columbia’s marine supply chain ecosystem. TMF is sourcing class-certified steel materials from Stigterstaal Canada, reinforcing collaboration between local suppliers and creating additional industrial synergies.

Seaspan began full-rate construction of the heavy polar icebreaker in April 2025. Once delivered, it will be the most capable vessel in the Canadian Coast Guard fleet, capable of breaking 2.5 meters of ice continuously.

The ship will operate year- round in the Arctic, supporting search and rescue, scientific research, and asserting Canadian sovereignty.

“This MSA with Tri-Metal Fabricators is a strong example of how the National Shipbuilding Strategy is driving local investment, industrial growth, and long-term employment opportunities here in British Columbia,” said Kate Morton, vice president, supply chain management, Seaspan Shipyards, “We’re proud to partner with a company that shares our commitment to supporting Canada’s defense industrial base with high Canadian content and quality delivery.”

“The MSA represents not just a contract, but a milestone. It will help solidify the future of Tri-Metal Fabricators and enable us to invest in the next generation— ensuring continued innovation, reliability, and excellence in support of Canada’s shipbuilding eﬀorts,” said Joe Toso, president, Tri-Metal Fabricators.