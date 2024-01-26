SEACOR Marine will upgrade more PSVs for battery hybrid operation Written by Nick Blenkey









Houston-headquartered SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) is to acquire four state-of-the-art energy storage systems from Kongsberg Maritime AS. They will be installed on four of SEACOR Marine’s platform supply vessels (PSVs), equipping them for battery hybrid operation.

The four vessels included in the contract are the SEACOR Ohio, SEACOR Alps, SEACOR Andes and SEACOR Atlas. Installation is expected to begin in December 2024 and to be completed by the second quarter of 2025. Once installed, more than 50% of SEACOR Marine’s PSV fleet will be hybrid powered.

The four PSVs, all of Kongsberg Maritime UT771 CDL design, will be equipped for battery hybrid operation by the installation of a Kongsberg containerized deckhouse energy storage system (DESS) and associated switchboards and thruster control systems. The upgrade will also see a new Kongsberg Maritime K-Pos dynamic positioning (DP) system installed to replace the current DP system on all four vessels.

Beginning in February 2024 in Ulsteinvik, Norway, Kongsberg Maritime will also upgrade the UT771 CDL SEACOR Yangtze with the deckhouse energy storage system.

“Our decision to expand our hybrid fleet aligns with SEACOR Marine’s core values of innovation and environmental stewardship and builds upon our record of leadership in adopting green technologies in the maritime sector,” said SEACOR Marine CEO John Geller. “SEACOR Marine was one of the first offshore operators to install battery hybrid systems, and this announcement marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of our fleet.

“These energy storage systems are an investment in the sustainable future of our fleet and our ability to meet the offshore transportation requirements of our clients worldwide. We are excited to offer our clients additional hybrid PSVs that operate efficiently through reduced fuel consumption and related operating costs, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“SEACOR Marine is one of the most experienced operators of hybrid battery power systems in the offshore market, and we are delighted they have again chosen to expand their fleet of hybrid PSVs with Kongsberg Maritime technology,” said James Poulton, senior vice president, aftermarket sales at Kongsberg Maritime, “We see that by installing battery power, fuel consumption in DP operation mode on these vessels can be reduced by as much as 20%. In addition to batteries, the conversion will also feature a shore connection, enabling connection to power grids when in port, which greatly reduces the amount of engine running hours and emissions from diesel fuels. The key benefit of having battery power instantly available is to maintain the redundancy of the vessels’ power system, with less engines running. This is particularly useful when operating in DP mode, but also has its value in other operational modes.”