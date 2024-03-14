Schottel names Roland Schwandt deputy CEO

Roland Schwandt has been appointed deputy CEO of Spay/Rhine, Germany headquartered propulsion system specialist Schottel GmbH, with effect from January1, 2024.

Since joining Schottel in 2000, Schwandt, a graduate naval architect, has gained a comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of the international maritime market. A dedicated project and sales manager, he began his career working in various Schottel sales segments. In 2018, after a period managing the tug & offshore energy segment, he was named vice president sales, responsible for the global sales activities of Schottel GmbH and its 14 subsidiaries.

In addition his role at Schottel, Roland Schwandt is a member of the supervisory boards of sister companies and represents Schottel in major maritime associations.

Schwandt succeeds Andreas Block who has transferred to a role at industrial holding company Schottel Industries at his own request, but will remain closely connected to the future development of Schottel GmbH.