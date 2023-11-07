SCA names Kevin Terry as senior defense advisor

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA)has named Kevin Terry as its senior defense advisor, overseeing the organization’s national ship repair and security, as well as workforce development and education, initiatives. He is set to assume the role December 15, succeeding Frank Collins, who is now senior vice president of government and public affairs at Titan Acquisition Holdings.

With a career spanning nearly 40 years in the public and private sectors supporting ship material readiness for the U.S. Navy, Terry is a seasoned maritime professional dedicated to advancing maintenance and modernization programs. Prior to his private sector career, he held the position of Commanding Officer at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, where he was responsible for overseeing the Navy’s Aircraft Carrier and Submarine new construction and repair programs at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding.

He entered the private sector in June 2014 when he joined General Dynamics NASSCO as Pacific Northwest program manager, overseeing the commencement of the CVN MSMO contract in Everett and Bremerton, Wash.

In July 2015, he was appointed general manager of General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk. In that role, he managed over 800 employees across multiple facilities, including Ligon Street and Harper Road in Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia, as well as teams stationed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Norfolk Naval Station.

“Our military forces must be prepared and equipped with the vessels required to carry out their missions with maximum safety and effectiveness,” said Terry. “SCA is positioned to fulfill a crucial role in ensuring American shipyards meet this national imperative. This is why I am proud to join the strong industry advocacy team at SCA, where we will work closely with shipyards nationwide to address these critical issues.”

“We are tremendously excited to welcome Kevin to our Association and his decades of expertise in ship material readiness, maintenance and modernization,” said SCA Chairman and vice president of BAE Systems Ship Repair, Brad Moyer. “We express our collective appreciation for Frank Collins’ steadfast dedication to our nation and the industry. Our heartfelt thanks go out to him as he sets sail on the next phase of his career.”