Sanmar launches new tugboat for Ultratug’s operations in Mexico

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has launched a new tugboat for Ultratug Mexico, which will operate at the Port of Lazaro Cardenas on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The vessel, temporarily designated as Boğaçay LXXIX, is currently under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built shipyard.

The new Ultratug vessel is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., a model exclusive to Sanmar, and tailored to meet the specific operational needs of Lazaro Cardenas Port. It will provide accommodation for up to eight crew members, featuring two single-berth cabins in the deckhouse and three double cabins below deck.

Powered by two IMO Tier III compliant CAT 3516E main engines, each producing a minimum of 2,200 kW at 1,600 rpm, the tug is designed to deliver an astern bollard pull of 75 tons and a free running speed of approximately 12.5 knots. The vessel is also compatible with Caterpillar’s SCR exhaust after-treatment system, which significantly reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Part of Sanmar’s best-selling and constantly evolving Boğaçay Series, the tug combines compact size with high-performance capabilities. With a 12m moulded beam, 24.4m length overall, 4.5m moulded depth, and 5.45m navigational draft, it offers outstanding manoeuvrability and stability in demanding port conditions.

Rüçhan Çıvgın, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “The launching of this tugboat marks a key milestone in our growing relationship with Ultratug. We have worked closely with their team to ensure the vessel is precisely aligned with the requirements at Lazaro Cardenas. At Sanmar, our mission is to deliver vessels that are efficient, future-ready, and tailored to our clients’ needs.”