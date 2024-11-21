Samsung Heavy wins AiP for LNG carrier with wing sails Written by Nick Blenkey









The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest registry, and the Korean Register (KR) have granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the basic design of a wing sail-equipped LNG carrier. The wing sail, an eco-friendly auxiliary propulsion system, generates thrust through lift created by the pressure difference between the upper and lower sections of its wing structure, resembling the form of a sail.

In addition to the wing sail, the design features a forward bridge placement that effectively resolves the major navigation visibility challenges commonly encountered with wind-assisted propulsion systems. SHI expects that by integrating the wing sail with its proprietary “SAVER Wind” air resistance reduction device, wind resistance will be further minimized, enabling the system to harness wind propulsion and lower carbon emissions.

According to the U.K. Department of Transport’s Clean Marine Plan, the wind propulsion technology market is projected to grow to $2.5 billion by the 2050s. In line with this forecast, SHI plans to expand the application of this technology to other eco-friendly vessels, including ammonia and carbon dioxide carriers.

“Wind power, being both infinite and emissions-free, is a crucial pillar for achieving carbon neutrality in the shipbuilding and shipping industry,” said Jang Hae-gi, Samsung Heavy Industries executive vice president and head of technology development Jang Hae-gi. “Samsung Heavy Industries is committed to focusing its efforts on developing products and technologies that comply with environmental regulations.”

KR’s CTO, Kim Yeon-tae, commented, “This AiP certification reflects SHI’s continued innovation in eco-friendly technologies. We believe it will make a significant contribution to helping the shipping industry reach carbon neutrality.”

Thomas Klenum, executive vice president of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), added, “The maritime industry is a hard-to-abate sector that needs innovation and new technologies to reduce GHG emissions. Although ships have been using the wind to sail the oceans for over 5000 years, it is new and innovative to use wing sails on ocean-going cargo ships, especially LNG carriers. Therefore, the Liberian Registry is very proud to award Samsung Heavy Industries with an Approval In Principle for their wing sail system installed on their eco-friendly LNG carrier design that supplements the AIP issued by KR.”