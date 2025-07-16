Sail-assisted Aframax features advanced coatings too

Delivered to U.K. based Union Maritime in January by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, the 114,000 dwt, Marshall Islands flagged Brands Hatch is the world’s first sail-assisted Aframax tanker. It is estimated that its three intelligent fiberglass sails will reduce fuel consumption by around 12% a year and cut annual carbon emissions by 5,000 tons under normal operating conditions.

The sustainability story doesn’t end with the ship’s wind assisted propulsion. AkzoNobel made an important contribution to the project by supplying 350,000 liters of International marine coatings. The entire vessel – including the underwater hull, deck and cargo oil tanks – features the company’s high-performance products.

“We’re very proud to have contributed to this landmark project,” says Rob Leslie, commercial director of marine and protective coatings for AkzoNobel Greater China. “The successful application of our coatings not only validates the performance of our International fouling control and anti-corrosive technologies, but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to enabling decarbonization through sustainable innovation.”

The products used on the sail-assisted Aframax included Intercept 8500 LPP – one of the highest-performing fouling control technologies in the International range – which was applied to the vessel’s underwater hull. This advanced coating delivers consistent and effective performance for a clean, foul-free hull. By combining linear polishing technology with an optimized biocide package, the coating contributes to significant fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions.