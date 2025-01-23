Saab to demonstrate new naval autonomous systems capability at WEST 2025 Written by Nick Blenkey









In a demonstration of its naval autonomous systems, Saab’s recently formed technology accelerator Skapa by Saab will showcase the interoperability of the company’s Autonomous Ocean Core control system during the upcoming WEST 2025 conference, which is being held in San Diego, January 28-30.

The Autonomous Ocean Core control system is versatile across all naval platforms and is designed to enables un-crewed and autonomous systems to work in a safe and predictable way—on the surface and underwater.

The demonstration will highlight a sample of mission-sets enabled by Saab’s Autonomous Ocean Core integrated with the capabilities of its partners —Aalyria, ANELLO, Hidden Level, Microsoft, Mythos AI and Second Front,.

Autonomous Ocean Core enables un-crewed vessels to operate on Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), electronic warfare, assault, mine countermeasures, search and rescue, and logistics missions.

“Saab’s Autonomous Ocean Core provides a solid foundation for expanding autonomous operations through continuous development and integration of third-party capabilities,” said Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the U.S. “We are excited to add the enhanced capabilities from our partners and provide customers with an increased tactical edge, while becoming less dependent on active manpower. Safe and reliable autonomous operations is the future of naval warfare.”

The Autonomous Ocean Core system has different modes for maneuvering on a mission, each supporting precise control and operational flexibility based on the mission’s need, while also enabling the flexibility to integrate with new or existing platforms. The system, says Saab, is ready to perform a variety of missions right out of the box, with or without added functionality.

Saab’s expertise in autonomous systems include Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) which work with seabed infrastructure, anti-submarine warfare training and mine hunting.