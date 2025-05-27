Rolls-Royce launches new 12-cylinder MTU Series 2000 engine

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is launching a new 12-cylinder version of the MTU Series 2000 engine, designated 12V2000 M96Z. It is targeted at fast yachts, patrol, police and sportfishing boats and will be available from 2026. By further developing various components, Rolls-Royce has increased power output to 1,634 kW (2,222 mhp) from 1,472 kW (2,002 mhp). Power density has been raised to a new level, with only minor changes in weight and dimensions compared to the previous 12V 2000 M96X model. e

“The new 12-cylinder version of the MTU Series 2000 engines stands for maximum performance, increased power density, and impressive acceleration—another milestone in our commitment to providing our customers with first-class propulsion solutions for demanding maritime applications,” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “This continues the success story of the Series 2000 and develops it into a forward-looking platform for innovative, sustainable propulsion solutions. As a reliable partner, we support our customers in implementing their maritime projects in a powerful, efficient, and future-proof manner.”

Rolls-Royce Power Systems says that the engine’s advanced turbocharger system delivers powerful acceleration at low exhaust emissions, which is an important characteristic for many operators offast vessels. A reinforced crankcase, strengthened cylinder heads, and new pistons ensure the reliability and durability of the engine. Like other MTU engines in this sector, the new 12V2000 M96Z version is approved for use with HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) renewable diesel. Certification according to IMO II and EPA Tier 3 recreational is also available.