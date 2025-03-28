Rolls-Royce and SIT partner up on innovative technologies

Under an agreement announced during Singapore Maritime Week, Rolls-Royce and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) have entered into a collaboration to develop innovative technologies to enhance equipment health management and fleet management for harbor craft, autonomous ships and ships with hybrid propulsion systems. The aim is to improve ships with hybrid and electric propulsion systems and entire fleets in terms of availability, fuel consumption and emissions by further developing the automation solution.

The Singapore Maritime and Port Authority‘s multipurpose patrol craft MPA Guardian will be used as the pilot vessel. The hybrid vessel, which is equipped with two MTU 16V2000 engines, will be fitted with the MTU NautIQ Foresight equipment health management system to collect data and optimize operations. This will showcase how the technology can be applied to other ships.

“SIT’s collaboration with Rolls-Royce will drive the future of intelligent and sustainable maritime operations,” said Professor Susanna Leong, vice president (applied research) at Singapore Institute of Technology. “This partnership reflects SIT’s commitment to applied research that delivers real-world impact – leveraging AI, advanced analytics, and condition monitoring to enhance ship autonomy, optimise fleet performance, and reduce carbon emissions. SIT will contribute our expertise in intelligent systems and sustainability-driven innovations, while working with industry captains to develop practical solutions that address the evolving needs of the maritime sector.”

“We see the joint research project as an important step in the further development of autonomous ships and ships with hybrid technologies,” said Kevin Daffey, senior vice president of mobile automation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Singapore, as a center for sustainable shipping, is the ideal location for this outstanding project, with all the progressive institutions we are partnering with here. We are thus promoting the reduction of CO2 emissions and supporting our customers with digital systems and even better service in line with our strategic goals.”

L to R: Tan Cheng Peng, director (applied research partnership), SIT; Associate professor Tay Chuan Beng, acting cluster director of engineering, SIT; Professor Susanna Leong, vice president (applied research), SIT; Kevin Daffey, SVP mobile automation & electrical, Rolls-Royce Power Systems; Chew Xiang Yu, director marine APAC, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia, and Associate Professor Sivakumar Nadarajan, Engineering, SIT.