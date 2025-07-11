Rocket Lab selects Bollinger for transformation of barge to Neutron landing platform Written by Nick Blenkey









Long Beach, Calif.-headquartered launch service and space systems specialist Rocket Lab has awarded Bollinger Shipyards a contract to support the build out of an ocean landing platform for its Neutron reusable rocket.

As we reported earlier, back in March, Rocket Lab revealed that it had secured the 400 x 105 foot deck barge Oceanus https://www.canalbarge.com/pdfs/cb_Spec_sheets/Spec-Sheet-Oceanus.pdffrom Canal Barge Company for conversion to the landing platform Return On Investment

Modification and fit-out of Rocket Lab technology on Return On Investment has begun and is taking place at Bollinger Shipyards, primarily at its shipyard in Amelia, La., with delivery of the vessel to Rocket Lab expected in early 2026.

Bollinger will draw on its extensive experience in marine engineering to complete the Rocket Lab-led design of the rocket-landing platform that includes autonomous ground support equipment, blast shielding for on-deck equipment protection during Neutron landings, and station-keeping thrusters for the platform to hold its position during Neutron return-to-Earth missions at sea.

Reusability is key to Rocket Lab’s development of Neutron. To meet the increasing demand for regular and reliable launch to space for large single satellites, multi-satellite constellation deployment, and high assurance national security missions, Rocket Lab expects to quickly scale Neutron and double its launch capacity annually once it enters service – with Return On Investment integral to that effort.

Rocket Lab’s development of recovery infrastructure in Louisiana builds upon its existing U.S. expansion plans for Neutron’s operations and development, with Return On Investment to be operated out of the U.S. East Coast to support timely delivery and return of Neutron rockets to the launch site on Wallops Island, Va.

“Neutron’s ability to return to Earth on Return On Investment and launch again and again will be foundational to its success,” says Rocket Lab vice president – Neutron, Shaun D’Mello. “With Bollinger’s extensive experience in marine engineering and shipbuilding, they have been selected to deliver this critical project. We’re looking forward to working with Bollinger to create the conditions to modernize Louisiana’s shipyard capabilities to meet the demands of the aerospace industry’s cutting-edge capabilities.”

“Bollinger is proud to partner with Rocket Lab on a project that showcases both the ingenuity and innovation of American shipbuilding and the future of space flight,” says Bollinger president and CEO Ben Bordelon. “At Bollinger, we’ve spent decades building some of the most advanced vessels in the world. We’re honored to have been selected to bring our deep expertise and experience in marine engineering and fabrication to a program that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Rocket Lab’s new reusable rocket Neutron is a next-generation challenger to the medium-lift launch industry. Neutron’s advanced architecture includes carbon composite for all of the rocket’s major structures, and an integrated system that brings Neutron’s Stage 1 and payload fairings back to Earth as a single stage – fully optimized for reuse and launch frequency to deliver cost-effective, reliable, and responsive launch for commercial and government missions. Capable of delivering a 13-ton payload to space before returning to Earth, Neutron is powered by Rocket Lab’s newly-developed Archimedes engine, an oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle engine capable of a combined 1,450,000 pounds of thrust across nine engines on Neutron’s reusable Stage 1. Neutron will fly from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 (LC-3) located at Wallops Island from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS).