Registration opens for Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 conference

Registration is now open for Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES conference, which will be held November 4–5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City in the New York City area. The event is widely recognized as North America’s premier gathering for the fast-growing ferry market, bringing together operators, vessel designers, regulators, and suppliers to discuss the latest trends and challenges shaping the industry.

The 2025 conference will feature real-world case studies from ferry owners and operators of all sizes, highlighting new vessel deliveries, fleet modernization programs, and lessons learned from recent projects. Topics on the agenda are expected to include strategies for increasing ridership, funding and financing ferry projects, optimizing shoreside and vessel operations, regulatory compliance, safety and security, workforce development, and the adoption of low-carbon propulsion solutions such as electric, hydrogen, and hybrid systems.

In addition to technical sessions, networking opportunities will be a central part of the event, giving attendees the chance to connect with peers and suppliers across the industry. A unique tour opportunity will be announced soon.

Marine Log publisher Gary Lynch said, “Marine Log’s FERRIES conference continues to be the leading ferries event in North America. Every year, ferry owners, operators, educators, and suppliers attend the conference to learn from one another, celebrate advancements in ferry technology, reconnect with friends, and develop new friendships. If you are in any way connected to the ferry industry in North America, this is where you need to be.”

Early registration is encouraged to secure discounted rates and ensure participation in the two-day event, which is expected to attract ferry professionals from across North America.