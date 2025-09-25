REGENT and Fairlead partner to accelerate Seaglider deployment

Seaglider-developer REGENT Craft and marine engineering, manufacturing and ship repair specialist Fairlead have announced a strategic partnership to advance the development, production, and deployment of Seaglider technology for defense and logistics applications.

The partnership brings together REGENT Defense’s Viceroy and Squire maritime platforms with Fairlead’s capabilities in engineering, integration, and shipbuilding. Together, the companies aim to accelerate delivery timelines, strengthen U.S. industrial capacity, and provide the Navy and Marine Corps, along with allies and partners, with versatile new options for contested logistics and naval resupply.

The companies say that the U.S. military’s evolving expeditionary mission demands new approaches to contested logistics and maritime domain awareness—ensuring forces can maneuver and sustain operations in environments where traditional supply chains are vulnerable to disruption. By combining REGENT’s Seaglider technology with Fairlead’s expertise in shipbuilding and heavy industrial integration, the partnership aims to deliver scalable mil-spec solutions for resilient sea-based logistics, cargo, and intelligence operations for U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and U.S. Special Operations forces.

The collaboration leverages Fairlead’s experience in complex maritime fabrication and systems integration to further de-risk REGENT’s transition from prototype to scalable production. By uniting REGENT’s next-generation wing-in-ground effect Seaglider vessels with Fairlead’s established manufacturing and testing expertise, the partnership aims to deliver faster, more reliable deployment for defense customers—meeting maritime defense needs at scale.

REGENT’s Seagliders are wing-in-ground-effect (WIG) vessels that operate within a wingspan off the water’s surface. They are designed to operate seamlessly across sea states, enabling high-speed, long-range, low-signature capability that complements and enhances existing naval platforms. Working with Fairlead, REGENT Defense will provide the Navy and Marine Corps with scalable options for distributed operations, rapid ship-to-shore resupply for surface combatants, critical medical evacuation, and contested logistics support across the Indo-Pacific and other theaters.

The partnership also represents a significant investment in America’s shipbuilding workforce and infrastructure. By manufacturing and integrating systems domestically, REGENT Defense and Fairlead are both helping to revitalize and reindustrialize U.S. maritime industry, sustain and grow high-quality jobs, and reinforce national industrial resilience.

Beyond strict defense applications, say the companies, the partnership enables rapid scalability to support third-party logistics operations. With Fairlead’s established expertise, REGENT can surge Seaglider production and additive manufacturing to meet demand, providing a fast, sustainable, and globally deployable supply chain solution for both government and industry partners.

“This partnership is about speed, scale, and resilience as we embark on the future of American shipbuilding,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “By teaming with Fairlead, REGENT is combining our innovative Seaglider technology with proven shipbuilding expertise, accelerating delivery to the fleet, and strengthening U.S. leadership in maritime logistics.”

“REGENT Seaglider vessels solve the toughest challenges for Navy and Marine Corps maritime defense missions, enabling low-signature distributed operations, resilient sealift, and rapid surge capacity for both contested logistics and humanitarian emergency response,” said Tom Huntley, general manager of REGENT Defense.

“Fairlead is proud to support the deployment of REGENT’s revolutionary Seaglider platform,” said Jerry Miller, chairman of Fairlead. “Together, we will provide the Navy and Marine Corps with a new capability that advances distributed operations, strengthens supply chains, and creates high-value jobs in American shipbuilding.”

“Fairlead is committed to backing the entrepreneurs and technologies that will strengthen readiness, resilience and innovation across the U.S. Navy and Department of War,” said Fred Pasquine, Fairlead’s president. “REGENT’s Seagliders are a prime example of technology that will revolutionize U.S. maritime defense operations.”