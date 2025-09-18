Rear Adm. Zeita Merchant to keynote Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Celebration Written by Heather Ervin









Rear Adm. Zeita Merchant of the U.S. Coast Guard will deliver the keynote address at Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Celebration on December 2 at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The event, now in its second year as an in-person gathering, honors 20 women across the maritime industry for their professional achievements and leadership. Attendees will enjoy an evening of networking, drinks, and recognition of the 2025 award winners inside the museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavilion, which features restored warbirds and historic artifacts.

Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Awards highlight women from diverse backgrounds and career paths, including shoreside management, vessel operations, and education. Winners are selected each year based on nominations from readers, and their stories are shared in the magazine, on the website, and through video interviews. The celebration has grown rapidly since its inception, with record attendance anticipated this year.

Merchant, who currently serves as the Coast Guard’s Assistant Commandant for Workforce Management, oversees all aspects of military and civilian personnel policies, assignments, and benefits. Previously, she commanded the Coast Guard’s Personnel Service Center and Sector New York, where she led large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency response operations.

Her career has included leadership posts at Marine Safety Unit Chicago, Marine Safety Unit Texas City, and Sector Miami, as well as service as a congressional fellow and strategic planner. Merchant’s academic achievements include a Doctor of Business Administration, two master’s degrees, a Bachelor of Science in biology, and fellowships at Harvard and MIT.

Her honors include two Legion of Merit awards, multiple Meritorious Service Medals, the Captain David H. Jarvis Inspirational Leadership Award, and numerous civic recognitions, including two honorary doctorates.

The Top Women in Maritime Celebration’s premier association sponsor is Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs), with WISTA USA and Women Offshore returning as association sponsors. Sponsorships are still available. For more information, visit the event page.