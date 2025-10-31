Rambow Shipping upgrades multiple ships with Caterpillar CBV systems Written by Nick Blenkey









Kiel, Germany-based Rambow Shipping Company has upgraded multiple containerships with the Caterpillar cylinder bypass valve (CBV) system. The ships are powered by MaK engines and the upgrades were carried out by Caterpillar in close collaboration with Zeppelin Power Systems, supporting the family-owned shipping company’s goals of reducing operational costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The CBV system, available as a retrofit, allows MaK engines to operate in enhanced combinator mode – optimizing propulsion efficiency under varying load conditions and reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Founded in 1890, Rambow Shipping Company is a recognized leader in European short-sea shipping services and utilizes multiple MaK engines to power its vessels, including the 6 M 43 C, 9 M 43 and 9 M 43 C engines.

The CBV system supports the shipping company’s operational and sustainability goals through delivering fuel economy improvements that help decrease CO2 emissions. These enhancements complement Rambow Shipping Company’s efforts to lower its carbon allowance.

“Retrofitting existing vessels with advanced technologies like the CBV system is an important strategy that allows vessel operators to decrease CO2v footprint in a practical and scalable way,” said Sven Rosenow, global services director for MaK engines at Caterpillar. “This also helps operators comply with evolving international regulations, including the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) framework.”

“The decision to retrofit our fleet with CBV technology reflects our sustainability commitments and operational excellence ambitions,” said Sven Rambow, managing director at Rambow Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG. “We’ve seen clear benefits in terms of fuel consumption and GHG emissions, and the process was smooth thanks to Zeppelin Power Systems and Caterpillar. Compared to the cost and complexity of investing in building a new vessel, installing the CBV system delivered immediate impact with minimal disruption.”