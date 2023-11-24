Radio Holland names new CEO

Navcoms specialist Radio Holland, part of the Pon Group, has appointed Sven Zaadnoordijk as its new CEO effective January 1, 2024, succeeding Kees-Jan Mes.

Zaadnoordijk, who joined the Rotterdam-headquartered group in 2012, previously served as chief commercial officer (CCO) and regional director for both Asia and the Americas, stationed in countries including the Netherlands, the U.S., Hong Kong and Singapore.

“During the strategic development phase back in 2020, Sven Zaadnoordijk enhanced the global processes and brought Radio Holland back to the marketplace, having a continuous focus on a seamless customer journey, customer loyalty, employee engagement and group financials,” said Mes. “Today, because of the joined efforts and flexibility of the Radio Holland team, the company is once again the frontrunner in the maritime navigation & communications industry.”

Available 24/7, Radio Holland connects customers to a global service network of over 60 locations along major shipping routes. Its class-approved technicians deliver on-the-spot services with the company claiming highest first-time-fix rate in the industry. The company offers cost-saving fleet service agreements, as well as remote monitoring maintenance support worldwide.