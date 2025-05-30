Q&A:  Peter Peltenburg, CEO, Cargo Care Solutions

As Netherlands-based Cargo Care Solutions marks its 40th anniversary, the company stands at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation. Known for its global expertise in servicing and supplying spare parts for cargo access equipment, cargo pump systems, container lashing, and hydraulics, Cargo Care Solutions has built a reputation for deep technical know-how and customer-first service.

In this Q&A, CEO Peter Peltenburg reflects on the company’s enduring success, its expanding global footprint—including a new sustainable headquarters—and the evolving needs of shipowners navigating today’s complex maritime landscape. From digitalization and decarbonization to equipment longevity and safety, Peltenburg shares how Cargo Care is helping shape a more efficient and resilient future for the shipping industry.

Marine Log (ML): We understand Cargo Care Solutions is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and is building a new headquarters for its expanding operations. What explains the continued success of your company?

Peter Peltenburg (PP): At Cargo Care Solutions, our success over the past four decades stems from a relentless focus on reliability, innovation, and customer trust. We started as a service-driven company, and that DNA still defines us today. Whether it’s delivering genuine spare parts, offering expert technical support, or engineering new solutions for the maritime sector, we’ve always placed the customer at the heart of what we do. Wherever people connect with Cargo Care Solutions—be it in Rotterdam, Singapore, Houston, or beyond—they experience our people-centric approach, where genuine care and deep expertise in container ships and tankers form the foundation for the long-term partnerships we’re proud to maintain.

Our upcoming new headquarters is not just a milestone in size—it reflects our ongoing commitment to growth, sustainability, and providing even better service to the maritime industry.

ML: What is the biggest challenge shipowners and managers face when considering their container lashing systems? How does the current container market affect these challenges?

PP: The biggest challenge is balancing operational efficiency with safety and compliance. As container vessels continue to grow in size and complexity, ensuring lashing systems are properly maintained and certified becomes even more critical. In the current container market—with its fluctuating freight rates and unpredictable cargo flows—it remains essential for operators to prioritize maintenance, even as they navigate increased pressure to control costs. We work closely with owners to provide inspections, maintenance, and parts support that keeps their lashing systems safe, compliant, and ready for the demands of today’s shipping environment.

ML: What is the biggest challenge shipowners and managers face when considering their cargo pump equipment? How does the tanker market affect these challenges?

PP: The tanker market is inherently cyclical, and this volatility can lead to reactive maintenance strategies, especially when vessels are laid up or operating below capacity. The challenge is that cargo pumps are critical to cargo operations—any failure can mean costly delays. We help mitigate this risk by supplying high quality spare parts and offering expert diagnostics and service that extend pump life and improve reliability. Our clients appreciate that they can plan maintenance more strategically, regardless of where the tanker market is in its cycle.

ML: What part of the world do you think has the most growth potential for your company’s services, and why?

PP: Asia continues to be a region of immense growth for us, especially Southeast Asia. With major shipyards, growing fleets, and a significant concentration of technical managers, the demand for quality aftermarket support is strong and expanding. The growth of our offices in Shanghai and Singapore reflects this trend, as they are expanding rapidly alongside our headquarters. We’re also seeing increased interest in the Middle East, where fleet expansion and the need for reliable lifecycle support are creating new opportunities for us to deliver value.

ML: We hear your new HQ involves green building technologies. What are some details and why is a commitment to sustainability important to you?

PP: Yes, sustainability is a core value at Cargo Care. Our new headquarters is being constructed with energy-efficient systems, solar panels, and smart building technologies that reduce environmental impact. We’re renovating an old historic building as part of the facility instead of building new, to optimize recycling building materials. For us, it’s about walking the talk—supporting a greener maritime future starts with how we operate as a company. We believe environmental responsibility is not just good for the planet; it’s good business.

ML: We read that you recently achieved a milestone of supplying more than 1,000 vessels with Cargo Care’s own genuine spare parts for name-brand cargo pumps. Why is that milestone important and who are some of the major fleets you service?

PP: Reaching over 1,000 vessels is a proud achievement because it reflects the market’s confidence in our products and our people. We’ve built a reputation for delivering parts that match or exceed OEM standards, backed by deep technical knowledge. Our clients include some of the world’s most respected fleets in the chemical and product tanker segments. They trust us because we don’t compromise on quality or service.

ML: What issues will shape the maritime industry in the next five years, in your opinion?

PP: Decarbonization, digitalization, and skilled labor shortages will be key drivers. The push toward greener operations is accelerating, and ship owners are looking for partners who can support this transition. Digital tools and AI will play a growing role in predictive maintenance and fleet optimization, making operations more efficient. However, the human factor remains essential. Technology is a tool to support—not replace—the expertise and skills of technical professionals. By automating repetitive tasks, we can free up time and better leverage human expertise. At Cargo Care Solutions, we see these developments as opportunities to lead through innovation and continued investment in both our people and technology.