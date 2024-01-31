Q&A: Meet the women behind Royal Barge Fleeting

Marine Log (ML): First off, tell us about Royal Barge Fleeting and how it got started?

Jessica Branham (JB): I was approached by a member of Cummings Marine Board of Directors in early October. He asked if I was interested in setting up and running a startup/sister company, primarily focusing on dry cargo in the Memphis area. I was intrigued and came down for a visit. After visiting, meeting the family, crew members and the area, I decided to take on the role and Royal Barge Fleeting came to be.

Royal Barge Fleeting Inc. (RBF) is a sister company of Cummings Marine Inc. Cummings Marine has provided tank barge services in the Memphis area for over 50 years, starting with one little boat and business running out of a personal house. Cummings Marine has grown leaps and bounds over the years, thanks to the amazing crew and ownership.

After dipping its hands into the dry cargo business, Cummings decided to create a sister company, Royal Barge Fleeting, to focus on the dry cargo business, allowing Cummings to continue giving their faithful customers the attention they deserve. Royal Barge plans to grow and expand the dry cargo business in the Memphis area, along with drydock and crew services.

ML: Is RBF open for business, and, if so, in what capacity?

JB and Breanna Clayton (BC): RBF is open for business as of January 22, 2024. On January 24, RBF hosted a small group of special industry friends, family members, and coworkers for a “soft-opening” and luncheon in Memphis. We are currently operating out of the Cummings Marine Shop Barge until construction is complete on the headquarters and shop on President’s Island.

RBF offers fleeting, fiberglass repair, welding, drydock, washing, sweeping, crane services, and crew changes.

ML: How did you get involved in the maritime industry?

JB: I started out as an administrative assistant at Heartland Barge in Columbia, Ill., and moved my way up to a dispatcher. For the last three years, I worked in aggregates as a logistics manager/supply chain manager.

ML: As a woman-owned and operated business, you’ve mentioned working with WIMOs in the Memphis area. Can you tell us more about this and your plans?

JB and BC: We plan to work with Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) and start a chapter in the Memphis Area to promote the rise of women in the marine industry. Our goal is to have the chapter open to women in the entire Tennessee region. RBF plans to work with other women in the industry and plan several lunch and learns, events, golf tournaments, and outings to bring the Tennessee region together as one united front.

ML: Finally, what do you see as the biggest trends with barge fleeting in 2024 and beyond?

JB and BC: Most barges on the river are reaching their peak age, thus requiring maintenance. We believe now is the time to start growing the business, building customer relationships, and providing top tier maintenance options for the Memphis (McKellar Lake) area.