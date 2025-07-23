PPG marks 100th drydocking with electrostatic coating application

PPG (NYSE: PPG) recently announced the 100th drydocking performed using electrostatic application for marine hull coatings. You can learn more about electrostatic coatings in a recent op-ed by PPG’s Joanna van Helmond.

PPG completed the project on the M/V Colossus, a 287-meter (942-foot) bulk carrier owned by Enterprises Shipping and Trading S.A. at CUD Weihai Shipyard Co. Ltd. in China. The team applied PPG NEXEON 810 antifouling on the boot top and PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 fouling release coating on the underwater hull.

PPG is the first coatings company to introduce the application technique to the marine sector, having utilized electrostatic spraying in the automotive and aerospace industries for decades.

The method uses an electrostatic spray gun to apply the coating to a grounded metal hull, with electrically charged paint particles precisely guided toward the vessel’s surface. This results in even distribution and the formation of an ultrasmooth, long-lasting film layer. Compared to traditional airless spraying, electrostatic application increases transfer efficiency, resulting in significant reductions in overspray and waste, and providing a cleaner operation and improved work environment for applicators.

PPG’s focus on innovation and sustainability led to the development of premium fouling control coatings specifically designed for electrostatic application. The unique formulation of both PPG Sigmaglide fouling release coating and PPG Nexeon 810 antifouling coating ensures compatibility with the application method. These low-friction hull coatings also provide benefits in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions savings.

“We’re continuing to expand electrostatic application across our global network to help shipowners and shipyards comply with increased regulations and sustainability goals,” said Sijmen Visser, PPG sales director, Marine EMEA, Protective and Marine Coatings. “We already see it quickly being adopted by large shipping companies and shipyards in Europe, Oman, Dubai, Turkey, Singapore and China.”

The technique has already demonstrated measurable results in recent projects. EDR Antwerp shipyard confirmed a 40 percent reduction in overspray using electrostatic application of PPG Sigmaglide coating on a RoRo passenger vessel from Stena Line.

“PPG continues to work closely with shipyards, owners and operators to offer innovative marine coating technologies that drive operational efficiency and environmental compliance worldwide,” Visser said.