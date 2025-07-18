Port of Hueneme adds second emissions-capture barge

The Port of Hueneme, Calif., unveiled its second emissions capture and control barge this week during a press conference held July 16. The barge, designed by STAX Engineering of Long Beach, is one of only eight operating in California and allows the port to provide emissions control at both of its commercial terminals.

The new barge, named STAX 6, connects directly to a vessel’s exhaust system and funnels emissions into a barge-based purification system. The technology captures an estimated 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides before releasing the filtered gas. The system does not require vessels to undergo retrofits, a factor officials say makes it especially useful for ports near residential areas.

Jess Ramirez, president of the Oxnard Harbor District Board of Commissioners, said the technology reflects the port’s commitment to serving the surrounding community.

“We have always been a community-serving port—the port that farmers built,” Ramirez said. “That’s why we continue to lead with innovation as we invest in solutions like these that bring real and tangible benefits.”

The new barge is part of the Port of Hueneme’s ZE2030 initiative, which aims to transition the port to zero emissions by the end of the decade. Other efforts include shoreside power, fleet electrification and air quality management.

“Commerce and sustainability can go together, and we’re proving it at the Port of Hueneme,” said Kristin Decas, port CEO.

Media outlets including KYET and KCLU attended the press event, which featured remarks from port officials, STAX Engineering representatives and elected officials. Attendees also toured the barge to observe the emissions system firsthand.