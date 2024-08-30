Poor hull condition led to $500,000 flooding of 59-year old towboat Uncle Blue Written by Nick Blenkey









The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its report on a March 26, 2023, incident in which, at about 0500 local time, the towing vessel Uncle Blue began flooding when towing one empty barge on the Lower Mississippi River in Ascension Parish, La. The six crewmembers aboard attempted to pump out the vessel but were unsuccessful, and they evacuated to the barge. A Good Samaritan vessel pushed the towboat and barge to the right descending bank, where the Uncle Blue partially sank. There were no injuries, and no pollution was reported. Damage to the vessel was estimated at $500,000.

The 71-foot-long Uncle Blue was constructed in 1964 of welded steel by Gulfport Shipbuilding Corp. in Port Arthur, Texas, as the National Trader for National Marine Service. The vessel was acquired and renamed by Alexis Marine LLC, which operated several towing vessels in the fleeting and line haul services on the Western Rivers.

When the vessel was lifted by crane during salvage, NTSB investigators noted water pouring from holes in the portside shell plating in its lazarette. Investigators found the nearly 60-year-old Uncle Blue had numerous wastage holes in the hull and doubler plates installed near the wastage holes. Given the vessel’s age, the holes found in the hull and the presence of the double plates, investigators determined the hull was not adequately maintained.

“Although doubler plating can be used as a temporary repair solution, it is not generally suitable as a permanent repair for a vessel’s hull,” investigators said. “Vessel owners should crop out wasted steel on the hull and replace it by inserting new plating instead of covering it up with doubler plating.”

Investigators also found pipe runs inside the hull, which had previously been used to allow rods to run the length of the hull, were open on both ends in addition to being either corroded or missing where they passed through the voids. The openings allowed for progressive flooding forward into the voids and engine room.

“Steel hulls are susceptible to corrosion, erosion, and damage over time,” investigators said. “To avoid flooding or weakening of the hull, it is good marine practice for owners to conduct regular oversight and maintenance of hulls, including between dry dock periods. An effective maintenance and hull inspection program should proactively address potential steel wastage, identify hull and watertight integrity deficiencies, and ensure corrosion issues are repaired in a timely manner by permanent means.”

Investigators also determined the lack of a high-water bilge sensor in the lazarette further contributed to the sinking by preventing early detection of flooding into the space. The only sensor was in the forward end of the engine room.