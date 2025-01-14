Poland’s new Miecznik-class frigates will have Schottel transverse thrusters

High quality, flexible options for adaptation to special requirements and high availability during operation are key factors for the propulsion systems of naval vessels. To meet these requirement, the Schottel transverse thruster (STT) is designed with improved maneuvering performance. Each of the Miecznik-class multi-role frigates being built by PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, Poland, will be fitted with a shock-enhanced STT 4 with an input power of 925 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.0 meters.

The entire scope of supply for the Miecznik STTs comprises a combined system with motor and frequency-driven soft starter, which represents a complete functional unit from a single source for the customer.

Each STT will be equipped with SchotteL LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by a classification society. It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by operating materials. Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both seawater coming into the system and gear oil going out of the system are collected in an intermediate chamber. LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided. SchotteL propulsion units equipped with the LeaCon system comply with stringent environmental requirements.

As we reported previously, the Miecznik (Swordfish) class frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 platform, on which the U.K.’s Type 31 frigate program is based and which was developed from the proven Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt class frigate.