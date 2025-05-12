Podcast: Green technology and sustainable vessel designs

In this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! Podcast, sponsored by Chevron, we dive into the redefining role of green technology in the maritime industry. With us today is Will Ayers, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG)’s chief electrical engineer, and Joe Hudspeth, director of sales, who will explore the challenges and opportunities of sustainable vessel designs.

From cutting-edge electrical systems to future-proofing strategies, they’ll discuss how they’ve been behind the scenes in integrating innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact and meet evolving regulatory demands. Tune in to discover how the maritime sector is embracing green technology and the future of efficient shipbuilding.

Before we dive in, we wanted to share that this podcast is proudly brought to you by Chevron, a global energy company delivering more affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress.

To tune in, listen to Marine Log’s Listen Up! Podcast below on either SoundCloud or Spotify:

SOUNDCLOUD:

SPOTIFY:

ABOUT CHEVRON

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry.

We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. Chevron operates a bio-based diesel value chain that includes an international footprint of nine biorefineries.

