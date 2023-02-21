P&O Maritime and Logistics to convert MCV to cable lay vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









With an eye on the offshore wind market, Dubai-based DP World company P&O Maritime Logistics plans to convert one of its Multi-Carrying Vessels (MCVs) into a cable lay vessel (CLV). Set to start operations in the third quarter of 2024, the converted vessel will be equipped with a state-of-the-art battery system, as well as a low fuel consumption propulsion layout arranged for green methanol fuel.

The MCVs were built by Fincantieri’s Vard subsidiary and delivered between 2017 and 2018 to Topaz Energy and Marine, prior to its acquisition by DP World in 2019.

P&O Maritime Logistics says the new CLV will give its customers the ability to connect offshore structures and bring offshore energy onshore by installing export and inner array cables across vast distances. It anticipates that one of the main use of the vessel will be to connect offshore wind farms with the mainland.

“The conversion of our vessel is a real step change,” said Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics. “It means that, apart from expanding our existing services and products into a more specialized offering, we can also make a positive contribution to the decarbonization of our industry. One way of doing this is by using alternative energy to power the converted vessel. The other important contribution is that the cable laying vessel will predominately support the construction, development, and maintenance of existing and prospective wind farms. Lastly, and by repurposing an existing vessel, we are able to extend the lifetime of this particular product quite significantly to keep up with the increasing demand in the sector.”

The conversion is being made with the support of Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects,

“We are pleased to support P&O Maritime Logistics with the design of a cable-laying vessel by repurposing an existing module carrier vessel,” said C-Job project manager Marc van der Zwaluw. “With the increasing demand in the offshore wind sector, this vessel will be able to meet the operational demands for the installation of next-generation windmill infrastructure thanks to its optimized deck layout.

“Furthermore, in close cooperation with P&O Maritime Logistics, we were able to create a design that was best suited to their operational profile. The design focused on optimized vessel performance and features a DP-2 positioning system and a low fuel consumption propulsion layout that is ready for green methanol fuel and zero emission operations.”

As a cable lay vessel, the newly converted vessel will have the ability to host up to 64 seafarers and will featurea single basket cable carousel with an outside diameter of 24 meters. With this impressive span, a core height of 5.5 meters, as well as a 30 tons SWL AHC subsea crane, the newly converted vessel is seen by P&O Maritime Logistics as a testament to its commitment to adapt its portfolio for future energy needs.