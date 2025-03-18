Plaquemines Port rebrands as Louisiana Gateway Port

The Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District has announce its rebranding as the Louisiana Gateway Port. It says the move reflects the port’s commitment to growing as a premier maritime hub and a gateway for global trade.

In the next five years, the Louisiana Gateway Port is projected to become the fifth largest U.S. port by tonnage. Located at the closest point on the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico, the port has several key advantages:

No air draft issues and a river depth of 50+ feet

Rail connectivity and ample available land in a highly rural area

A privately funded, planned container terminal with APM, offering deep water access without height or navigational restrictions

These features ensure that Louisiana will be a gateway for larger, more efficient vessels, enhancing the state’s role in global trade.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter as the Louisiana Gateway Port, we are committed to transforming our region into a vital gateway for global trade. This rebranding reflects our unwavering dedication to enhancing Louisiana’s role in international commerce and supporting economic growth for our community,” said executive director Charles Tillotson. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation, ensuring that the Louisiana Gateway Port remains a cornerstone of global trade and a beacon of opportunity for businesses and residents alike.”

Established in 1954, the port provides water access to more than 30 states and is well positioned to serve global markets for oil, gas, grain, coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals, and more. The Louisiana Gateway Port, comprised of the first 81 miles of the Mississippi River, continues this legacy by serving as a logistics distribution center to the heartland of America. The port allows businesses to benefit from barge, rail, and highway access across much of the United States.