Plan for Scandinavian ammonia bunkering network moves ahead

Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International, which is one of the world’s largest ammonia producers, is starting to make good on its commitment to make carbon-free ammonia fuel bunkering a reality. It has pre-ordered 15 floating ammonia fuel bunkering terminals from Azane Fuel Solutions.

Yara and Azane have signed a commercial agreement to establish a carbon-free ammonia fuel bunker network in Scandinavia.

Last year, Azane’s shareholders, Amon Maritime and Econnect Energy received public funds from Norway’s Green Initiative program to develop and develop the first pilot unit. They will finance the pilot terminal together with grants from Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Research Council.

Now Yara has pre-ordered 15 units that it says will sufficiently cover the Scandinavian market under a multi-year contract with Azane Fuel Solutions.

Yara’s bunker terminals will be either barge-based or land-based. Both terminal designs have storage tanks and processing capacity for the safe storage, handling, and transfer of ammonia. The bunker terminal is designed for efficient loading and unloading to/from ships and with the option for truck loading and unloading.

“We are pleased to receive this major pre-order of terminals and for the vote of confidence from Yara to help establish their ammonia bunkering strategy in Scandinavia “ said Morten Christophersen, CEO at Econnect Energy and an Azane Fuel Solutions board member,.

“For those of us who build ships that will run on green ammonia, this agreement means that we can be sure that the fuel is available for delivery when the first vessels are ready,” says André Risholm, CEO at Amon Maritime, a board member of Viridis Bulk Carriers and chairman of Azane Fuel Solutions.