Pirates abandon dhow used in Hellas Aphrodite attack

The Iranian-flagged dhow used as a mother ship in the piracy incident involving the merchant tanker Hellas Aphrodite was abandoned on the northwestern coast of Somalia, after being closely tracked and monitored by the Operation ATALANTA flagship, ESPS Victoria, and an Indian Navy warship.

The pirate action group (PAG) operating in the area has been definitely disrupted, says EUNAVFOR, which reports that it has carried out the necessary verifications and searches on board the dhow to ensure the security of its crew. A medical team has checked the crewmembers, who are in good condition, safe and free.

ATALANTA forces on board the dhow have gathered evidence and intelligence of the incident that together with the evidence collected on board Merchant Tanker Hellas Aphrodite, will be submitted to support the legal prosecution of the perpetrators. ATALANTA continues working with the Federal Government of Somalia and Puntland Federal Government to locate and apprehend the alleged pirates.

This successful coordinated counter piracy operation involved the ESPS VIctoria, with its helicopter, uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and Special Forces Unit, an ATALANTA maritime patrol & reconnaissance aircraft, together with an Indian Navy warship, a Japanese maritime patrol & reconnaissance aircraft from the Combined Maritime Forces, the Seychellois Air Force and appropriate Somali authorities.

Operation ATALANTA strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels to register in the MSCIO’s Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS), to provide the most effective monitoring and response by ATALANTA forces and their partners in countering maritime security threats in the Western Indian Ocean.