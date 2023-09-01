Pacific Whale Foundation takes delivery of Kaiao

The Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) in Wailuku, Hawaii, has taken delivery of the Kaiao from Port Angeles, Wash., based BRIX Marine. The custom built 3011-CTC research vessel is the latest addition to the BRIX Marine LabCat portfolio.

With an overall length of 30 feet (9.1 meters) and a beam of 11 feet (3.35 meters), the vessel features an aluminum hull construction and is powered by twin Suzuki outboard engine.

To facilitate marine research and observation, the Kaiao is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, including a Garmin radar system and features a viewing platform, a drone launching/landing platform, and a bow pulpit.

“The vessel handles well and I love the boat,” says its captain, PWF’s chief scientist Jens Currie. “Now having 200 hours on it, I can confidently say that it’s custom-built to fit our needs, and it has worked out incredibly well, making research a lot easier.”

Kaiao can accommodate up to eight crew members, ensuring a seamless collaboration among researchers, scientists, and educators aboard the vessel.

Founded in 1980, with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy, and to inspire environmental stewardship, Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) conducts Research, Education and Conservation programs in Hawaii, Ecuador, Australia and Chile. It will use Kaiao for initiatives that include marine research, wildlife observation, educational tours, and conservation efforts, amplifying its efforts to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem in Hawaii.

“As an organization deeply committed to making a positive difference in the world, we are honored to have partnered with Pacific Whale Foundation in crafting the remarkable Kaiao,” said Perry Knudson, managing director at BRIX Marine. “Our collaboration with PWF exemplifies our vision of supporting noble causes through advanced marine technology, and we are proud to contribute to their mission of marine conservation.”