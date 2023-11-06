OSG’s Sam Norton: “Our business plan is working”

“We made progress on all of our key objectives since our report for the second quarter,” said Sam Norton, president and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG) as the U.S.-flag tanker and ATB operator reported its results for the third quarter “Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 20% from the second quarter. We completed transactions to repurchase the equivalent of 7.2 million shares, returning nearly $30 million to our shareholders. We took steps to add additional earning assets to our fleet through an agreement to purchase the Alaskan Frontier, which we expect to be in operation within the next 12 months. And, after the quarter end, we prepaid $6.7 million of interest-bearing liabilities at a discount, which will see us book a gain of $911,000 during the fourth quarter.”

Highlights of the report include:

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA, was $48.1 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 13.7%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Shipping revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $115.4 million, a decrease of $7.6, million, or 6.2%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) for the third quarter of 2023 were $108.6 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Total cash and investments were $112.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

“Cashflow from operations continues to meet or exceed our expectations, giving us continuing confidence that our business plan is working,” said Norton. “As has been the case for most of this year, healthy refining margins and strong international tanker rates have supported better than expected performance from our TSP vessels and have boosted volumes lifted in our lightering operations. With three-year charter extensions obtained during the quarter for both the Overseas Boston and OSG 204/Endurance, 90% of 2024 available trading days for the Jones Act fleet are now fixed at rates that will generate TCE from fixed contracts in excess of $30 million per month through the end of 2024. Free cashflow above debt service and capital expenditures should thus be available to allow us to make further progress in meeting our key capital allocation goals.”