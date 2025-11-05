Orange orders two advanced cable maintenance ships

French telecom giant Orange S.A. reports that its submarine cable subsidiary Orange Marine has ordered two new cable maintenance ships to strengthen the resilience of submarine cable networks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

To be built at Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard, the 100-meter long ships will be sister vessels to the Sophie Germain, delivered by Colombo Dockyard in 2023, and will mainly be dedicated to submarine cable maintenance. They will also be capable of laying connecting segments up to 1,000 kilometers long. Deliveries are expected in 2028 and 2029.

Orange says that they will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20% compared to current vessels:

A streamlined hull, optimized for repairs and reducing fuel consumption by 25%,

A hybrid diesel electric power with backup batteries,

Azipod main thrusters

The ability to connect to shore power

The ships will be equipped with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) stored in an onboard hangar. The ROV, designed and manufactured by Orange Marine, will enable safe cutting, inspection and burial of cables.

The two new ships will replace the Léon Thévenin (1983, based in South Africa) and the Antonio Meucci (1987, based in Italy), currently responsible for cable maintenance in the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and Red Sea.

Orange says that with these two new ships it will have the most advanced and modern cable maintenance fleet in the world. In total, four ships will operate in the Atlantic, the English Channel, the North Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, and the Red Sea, ensuring the continuity and security of essential submarine cable networks across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, through Orange Marine and its Italian subsidiary Elettra TLC, the group owns two ships specialized in cable laying and one reconnaissance ship (marine survey) through Orange Marine and its Italian subsidiary Elettra TLC.

“The aging of the cable ship fleet is a major concern for all players in the submarine cable industry,” said Didier Dillard, president of Orange Marine and Elettra TLC. “Building these new ships will enable Orange Marine and Elettra to have the most modern fleet in the world, serving all our clients globally, with an optimized environmental footprint.”