Op-Ed: Social media as a tool for professional development at sea Written by









By Josephine Le, founder of The Hood Platform

Over the past 30 years, we have witnessed first-hand the global embrace of digitalization. Things that were once physical and paper-based are now electronic, transportation is becoming automated, and communication is no longer just face-to-face.

While the social media aspect of digitalization was slightly slower to be welcomed, people are now beginning to see how it can be utilized for career advancement, income, and much more.

Ridding the old social media stereotypes

Since social media’s rise in notoriety after the introduction of emerging platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, as has its somewhat negative reputation. Apps that people once enjoyed, they now shield their children from out of fear of what they may encounter or who they may communicate with. “Doomscrolling” has even earned its own entry into the dictionary, and many argue that people often spend too much time glued to their devices, rather than interacting with their peers face-to-face.

Whilst this may be true for some, as the saying goes, “everything in moderation.” In the same way that the internet has its pros and cons, social media is finding its balance as a useful professional tool, especially for industries that are traditionally disconnected from the digital world.

Connecting those at sea

As industries adapt to digital transformation, the perception of social media is also evolving. Rather than distracting users from professional responsibilities, it is becoming a necessary tool for career advancement.

For decades, the industry has faced fragmentation within itself. Sectors are divided, and maritime professionals often have difficulty connecting or finding relevant information. For seafarers, this can add to any feelings of isolation they may experience while away on long voyages.

Despite these challenges, the digital era is starting to change this. The rise of social media is beginning to break down the geographical barriers that once kept seafarers isolated. These platforms provide a space where those at sea can continue learning, networking, and growing in their careers, all without ever needing to step foot on land. Through online communities, professional groups, and industry-specific forums, seafarers can now engage with others in real-time, exchange ideas, and access valuable resources, no matter how far from shore they may be.

Providing all of the necessary resources in one place

If we are to attract the next generation of maritime leaders and innovators, then we must ensure that they can access all of the necessary resources to advance in their careers, as well as feel supported by others within the global community.

Many platforms are designed to connect users, but they are generally aimed at a wider audience and not tailored to the specific needs of individual industries. This often leaves professionals with unique career paths, such as those in the maritime sector, feeling disconnected or unsupported.

The nature of maritime work, especially for those at sea, often comes with unique challenges that require a more focused approach The Hood, we are dedicated to connecting the entire industry and its members, ensuring that professionals, whether onshore or at sea, have the tools and resources they need to thrive. We offer a platform designed to meet the needs of maritime professionals, with features for building profiles, applying for jobs, and networking. The Hood provides valuable resources like community groups, a Learning tab, and the “We Care Center” for mental health and charitable support.

As the industry continues to evolve, embracing digital platforms and social media as tools for development is crucial. By fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and providing the necessary support to those at sea, we can collectively help shape a more connected and innovative future for all maritime professionals.