Op-Ed: How offshore operators can boost efficiency digitally









By Damien Bertin, Business Director, Opsealog

After several years of volatility, the offshore support vessel (OSV) sector is experiencing a rare period of relative stability. Supply remains tight and operators are looking at their business with cautious optimism. But market calm should not be mistaken for a reason to pause transformation. If anything, now is the time to prepare for what comes next.

This window presents an opportunity to embed smarter, more efficient ways of working—changes that can help vessel owners and charterers both protect margins and build long-term resilience. But to do so, the industry must continue its progress toward digitalization and performance-driven decision-making, in a way that is both grounded in operations and mindful of the unique constraints of the offshore sector.

Although many digital tools are now readily available, the same long-standing barriers to adoption persist. Solutions are often seen as complex, resource-intensive, or difficult to implement at scale. There is also a trust gap: not in the idea of digitalization itself, but in whether these tools will truly deliver operational value, or just add more layers of admin and analysis.

What’s needed, then, is a shift in approach. Rather than viewing digital solutions as large-scale IT projects, they should be seen as operational enablers—simple to adopt, quick to show results, and embedded within day-to-day workflows. Solutions that require minimal integration, offer rapid ROI, and adapt to the realities of vessel operations will be the ones that make a meaningful difference.

The offshore sector is especially well-positioned to benefit from tools that are “plug-and-play” in nature. The ability to enhance decision-making and visibility, without installing onboard hardware or disrupting crew routines, is increasingly important in an environment where time, space, and capacity are limited. Systems that can deliver insight using existing data, without relying on costly retrofitting, allow operators to take action quickly and at scale.

However, driving real efficiency goes beyond visibility alone. The most effective approach is not one-off reporting or isolated audits, but a continuous improvement model: the “efficiency loop.” This involves using performance data not only to assess past activity, but to inform day-to-day decisions. It’s a closed-loop process in which insight leads to action, which in turn creates new insight, powering a steady cycle of operational gains.

This kind of feedback loop becomes especially powerful when applied to fleet-wide operations. Rather than looking at vessels in isolation, data can be used to benchmark performance across sister vessels, identify excessive idle time, track emissions intensity, or flag recurring inefficiencies in engine or generator use. These insights are not only useful for technical teams—they also inform commercial planning, ESG reporting, and long-term maintenance strategies.

Importantly, the next phase of efficiency gains may not come from vessel optimization alone. Increasingly, operators and charterers are recognizing the value of digital solutions in monitoring contract performance. This is particularly valuable for time charters, where factors such as on/off-hire status, fuel quotas, and remaining onboard fuel can all have financial implications. By aligning operational data with contractual terms, these tools can support more transparent, collaborative relationships between owners and charterers.

Across all of these areas, the common thread is simplicity and scalability. Tools that are intuitive, lightweight, and designed with onboard and onshore teams in mind will always outperform those that are technically advanced but operationally disconnected. For digital transformation to succeed in the offshore space, it must work with the grain of day-to-day marine operations, not against it.

This becomes even more critical when we consider the broader market context. While current conditions are favorable, they are unlikely to remain so indefinitely. Rising regulatory expectations, decarbonization targets, and fleet renewal pressures are already reshaping the competitive landscape. Operators who use this moment to embed better performance management practices will be far better prepared for the next market cycle, whatever form it takes.

Efficiency, after all, is no longer a nice-to-have. It is fast becoming a prerequisite for commercial competitiveness, ESG credibility, and operational resilience. The offshore sector has the tools, the experience, and now—briefly—the space to take meaningful action. The challenge now is not access, but adoption.

Making that shift doesn’t have to be disruptive. It simply requires a change in mindset: from short-term fixes to continuous improvement, from isolated tools to integrated insight, and from passive data to active decisions. If the industry can make that leap, it won’t just improve efficiency. It will change how performance is understood, managed, and valued—both onboard and ashore.