Op-Ed: Digitalization won't replace seafarers; it will protect them









By Fabian Fussek, Co-Founder and CEO, Kaiko Systems

Shipping is an industry that often prides itself on tradition. But some traditions shouldn’t continue, especially when they create added burdens on crews.

Today, the reality on many vessels is that seafarers are still forced to manage an overwhelming amount of paper logs, excel sheets, and manual reports to demonstrate compliance. This outdated approach doesn’t just waste time, it actively undermines safety and wellbeing.

One of the most prominent examples is the routine adjustment of work and rest hour records to “make them look right.” In many cases, it’s a direct result of crews being asked to do too much with too few people. When crews are stretched too thinly, fatigue can become a constant risk.

Fatigue is not something to be ignored. It has been linked to countless incidents, near misses, and long-term health problems. Yet under the current fragmented, siloed inspection regimes, it remains invisible until something goes wrong, as with recent case of the captain of a cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea. However, this isn’t something the ship manager or the crew alone can solve, it’s ultimately up to regulators to strike the right balance between requiring full transparency while allowing companies to maintain commercial viability.

Digitalization can help break this cycle. Rather than viewing technology as a threat, we should see it as a tool to support transparency and fairness by automating the capture of work hours, inspections, and safety checks.

When information is not only correct but accessible, everyone benefits. Shipowners gain proof of compliance, charterers get assurance that standards are being met, and crews are no longer forced to compromise their integrity or health to keep vessels moving.

A digital platform is the only sustainable path forward. For crews, this means less time completing repetitive forms and more time focusing on safe operations. For managers, it means clear, verified data that shows exactly where support or staffing adjustments are needed.

Whilst some may see digital solutions as a burden or a loss of autonomy for seafarers, the real burden is the relentless paperwork, duplicated reporting, and the expectation that records will be adjusted to suit the rules for compliance rather than reality. In truth, digitalization done well is about freeing seafarers to focus on the job they are trained to do, safely and professionally.

It is time to see digitalization for what it really is. A long-overdue opportunity to create trust, transparency, and better working conditions across the industry for all.

Fabian Fussek is Co-Founder and CEO of Kaiko Systems, an AI-powered platform designed to digitize maritime manual inspections and maintenance tasks in a single interface, reducing paperwork and ensuring that records are accurate and tamper-proof. Kaiko Systems is used by more than 1,000 vessels worldwide.