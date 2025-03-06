Op-Ed: Breaking barriers on the evolving role of women at sea Written by









By Julia Anastasiou, Crew Management Officer, OSM Thome

NOTE: Saturday, March 8, is International Women’s Day.

Thirty years ago, when I began my career in the maritime industry, women at sea were a rarity. The challenges were formidable—lack of representation, limited career pathways, and entrenched perceptions about a woman’s place in the industry. Today, while significant progress has been made, the journey is far from over.

The past decade has seen undeniable shifts in how the industry embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. The number of female seafarers has increased, maritime education institutions have seen more women enrolling, and shipping companies are taking deliberate steps to support gender diversity. However, the reality remains that women still constitute only about 2% of the global seafaring workforce, highlighting the need for further action.

Despite advancements, female seafarers continue to face barriers that hinder their professional growth and retention at sea. Career progression remains a significant challenge, as women still struggle to advance into senior seafaring roles. Traditional biases and outdated perceptions persist, making it difficult for female officers to reach captain or chief engineer ranks. Additionally, many women report challenges in integrating into male-dominated environments, underscoring the importance of ensuring safe and respectful workplaces. Strong policies and onboard training to prevent harassment and discrimination are crucial to fostering inclusivity.

Work-life balance is another challenge, as seafaring presents unique difficulties, particularly for women who often face societal expectations around care giving responsibilities. More flexible career paths and better shore-based transition opportunities are needed to support long-term career sustainability for female maritime professionals.

The maritime industry has made strides in addressing these challenges through global policies and initiatives. The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Women in Maritime Programme actively promotes gender diversity through training and leadership development programs, encouraging the inclusion of women in all areas of the maritime sector. The Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 Amendments have introduced stronger protections against discrimination and harassment, creating a more secure environment for female seafarers.

Industry-wide initiatives such as the Diversity@Sea Initiative promote gender-balanced crews, supported by shipping companies and organizations working towards a more inclusive onboard culture. The Diversity@Sea Pilot Project, launched by the Global Maritime Forum, includes commitments from multiple shipping companies to improve working conditions for female seafarers by ensuring proper facilities, inclusive personal protective equipment, and better gender representation on crews.

The European Commission’s Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 aims to remove structural barriers that hinder women’s progression in the maritime and transport sectors.

The International Women Seafarers Foundation (IWSF) advocates for policies ensuring a fair working environment for women seafarers, including robust anti-harassment measures and gender-inclusive hiring guidelines. OSM Thome, for example, is committed to supporting and empowering female seafarers through its Women’s Desk, which provides dedicated support and counseling to ensure their well-being and address challenges at sea. Currently, 5% of OSM Thome’s workforce across all ranks and vessel segments are women, a figure above the industry average. However, the company is taking significant measures to dramatically increase female representation in its maritime workforce.

WISTA (Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association) International plays a critical role in promoting gender diversity through initiatives such as the Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, the Leadership Accelerator Program with the IMO, and the Women in Maritime Survey. It also leads the SHE of Change campaign, collaborating with industry stakeholders to drive systemic change.

WISTA and the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) have implemented mentorship schemes to support women in maritime careers.

Indeed, mentorship has been a cornerstone of my own journey in the industry, and I have seen firsthand how guidance from experienced professionals can change career trajectories. Encouraging more women to step into leadership roles requires not only creating opportunities but also fostering a culture where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. This is why many industry leaders do not just talk about gender diversity—they actively promote it through structured leadership programs, internal advocacy, and partnerships with global organizations working toward greater gender inclusion in maritime.

The maritime industry has come a long way, but the journey toward full gender inclusivity is still ongoing. Companies and institutions must commit to tangible, measurable initiatives that foster an inclusive environment for female seafarers. As an industry, we must challenge outdated perceptions, create sustainable career pathways, and ensure that the next generation of women at sea experiences a truly level playing field.

Change does not happen overnight, nor does it happen in isolation. It requires collaboration, persistence, and a shared vision for a more inclusive maritime future. Governments, shipping companies, training institutions, and maritime organizations must actively contribute to the change we wish to see.

Let’s continue to break barriers, challenge norms, and create opportunities so that women at sea are no longer the exception but an integral and celebrated part of our industry’s future. The time for change is now, and the responsibility lies with all of us.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Women like Anastasiou will once again be honored at Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime award ceremony on December 2, 2025. Nominate a woman today.

About the Author

Julia Anastasiou, Group Chief Crew Management Officer at OSM Thome and Managing Director of OSM Thome Cyprus, oversees global crew management. With 28 years in maritime, she holds an ICS fellowship and a Warwick MBA. Julia advocates for DEI, serves on multiple industry boards, and actively supports Cyprus’s maritime cluster.