Oldendorff marks milestone: 125 women sailing onboard its ships

The recently released Women in Maritime Survey 2024, jointly published by IMO and the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), showed that, at sea, women remain vastly underrepresented, accounting for just 1% of the total number of seafarers employed. With a worldwide shortage of seafarers, a number of leading ship operators are working to change that situation — including leading dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers. The Lübeck, Germany, headquartered company reports that nearly 125 female seafarers from 17 nationalities are now serving onboard its vessels across 13 ranks.

Oldendorff says that this follows years of sustained investment in inclusion initiatives and that the number of female seafarers serving on its ships is expected to reach 150 by next year.

“These results reflect our long-standing dedication to fostering fair opportunities for all, regardless of gender, nationality or background,” says the company. “Through our Global Cadet Program: Embracing Diversity, we are building structured pathways to train, support, and promote cadets into long-term officer roles based solely on merit. “

Oldendorff’s commitment to inclusion also extends across its global shoreside offices, where there is near-equal gender representation and a workforce comprising more than 60 nationalities.

Strategic investment in the future

“This is not an altruistic effort but a strategic investment in our future,” said Patrick Hutchins, CEO of Oldendorff. “Bringing more women onboard expands the pool of highly capable leaders who can grow into key roles ashore. It is a natural step forward in strengthening our company.”

Oldendorff says that diversity can only thrive in a culture grounded in safety, respect, and accountability. The company’s zero-tolerance policy on harassment and discrimination is reinforced through mandatory pre-joining briefings, onboard training sessions, and a confidential reporting system that ensures all incidents are handled impartially and swiftly.

Shore-based teams receive regular training to strengthen awareness and handle sensitive situations appropriately.

Katrin Hümmer, senior crew development manager at Oldendorff, was recently elected to the IMEC recruitment & training committee, allowing the company to help shape industry-wide standards and practices.

Oldendorff also hosts regular feedback workshops with seafarers at its headquarters, ensuring their insights directly inform onboard safety policies, wellbeing programs, and support systems.

The company’s approach to building a more inclusive maritime environment has earned growing recognition across the industry. Last week, it won Gold at the ESG Shipping Awards in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category for its Global Cadet Program.