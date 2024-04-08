Offshore wind: International Partnering Forum kicks off April 24

Hosted by Oceantic Network (formerly the Business Network for Offshore Wind), International Partnering Forum (IPF) is the premier offshore wind energy conference in the Americas. Industry experts from around the world will meet to share best business practices, the most advanced technical and scientific findings, and policy updates impacting offshore wind.

This year, New Orleans will host 2024 IPF just as the Gulf of Mexico begins developing its offshore wind market. Taking place April 22-25, 2024, IPF will be packed with cutting-edge educational programming, the new FloatON summit, an exhibit hall filled with global companies. IPF offers registrants a vast array of networking opportunities including the popular WindMatch program.

