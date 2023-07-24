NYK to fit bulker with VentoFoil wing sail

With interest in wind-assisted propulsion growing as decarbonization pressures on shipping mount, Japan’s NYK Line reports that its Antwerp, Belgium, based NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) N.V. subsidiary is to retrofit a Cargill-chartered bulk carrier with a VentoFoil wind-assisted propulsion unit. This will be the first installation of this type of unit will on an NYK Group vessel.

The specific unit to be installed, the VentoFoil wing sail from Netherlands-based Econowind B.V., sits on a 20-foot-long (approximately 6-meter) flat rack container with no walls and has 16-meter vertical sail. Like an airplane wing, VentoFoil creates propulsion with the pressure difference on both sides of the wing. The unit takes in wind through a suction port and obtains greater propulsion by amplifying the pressure difference. VentoFoil is smaller than similar equipment, keeping it more out of the way of cargo handling. It is also easy to install and relocate.

NYK Bulkship Atlantic will collect data on the propulsion generated by the VentoFoil equipment, along with meteorological and ocean conditions during navigation, and measure the unit’s effectiveness in collaboration with Cargill International S.A.

This initiative is part of NYK’s long-term target of reaching net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for its oceangoing businesses. The NYK Group will utilize the knowledge gained in this research and development to promote initiatives related to various energy-saving technologies, including the use of wind power.