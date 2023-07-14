NYK orders its sixth LPG/ammonia VLGC

Japan’s NYK Line has placed an order with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI) for its sixth LPG / liquefied ammonia very large gas carrier (VLGC). To be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard, it is set for delivery in 2026.

This vessel is the eighth in NYK’s fleet of LPG dual-fueled LPG carriers and the sixth in a new type of vessel capable of also carrying ammonia.

The LPG/ammonia VLGC will have a shaft generator allowing electricity to be generated using main engine power when under way, enabling the diesel generator to be stopped during regular seagoing transit. This makes making full navigation with LPG fuel possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel as an ignition source.

Using LPG as fuel, the vessel’s exhaust gas emissions will contain at least 95% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 20% less CO2 than NYK’s conventional VLGCs using heavy-oil fired engines. It is also expected to gain a class notation saying that it has a preparatory design in accordance with the guidelines issued by ClassNK so that it may use ammonia fuel in the future.

