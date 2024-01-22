NYK Line bridge simulator advances offshore wind training in Japan Written by Nick Blenkey









An advanced full mission bridge simulator for offshore wind operations developed by NYK Line and Damen Services is set to be inaugurated in Akita, Japan, on April 1. The offshore wind training simulator achieved a critical milestone with the successful completion of Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) in October.

Built in cooperation with maritime simulation specialist VSTEP Simulation, the simulator will be located at a newly established training center in Akita that is set to become a focal point for specialized training for those working on offshore wind installations. Targeting technical personnel and workboat crews, the training programs will focus on essential skills for maneuvering, crew supply, and maintenance in offshore wind parks.

Photo: Damen

“This simulator is designed to replicate real-world scenarios, its advanced capabilities offer a comprehensive offshore wind training experience,” said Tsutomu Yokoyama, executive officer & senior general manager at NYK Energy Division. “Also, its integration into the training center underscores NYK Line’s commitment to excellence in the offshore wind sector and aligns with Damen Services’ dedication to delivering top-notch maritime solutions.”

“The strategic focus of this project is on expanding the offshore wind industry, an aim that fits seamlessly with Damen’s sustainability ambitions,” said Thomas Röwekamp, regional sales director Asia Pacific at Damen. “It also looks to ensure a skilled workforce.”

“This simulator provides the means for fleet owners in the Asia-Pacific region with the opportunity to safely test and train their crews in various ship designs, including the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710,” said Bastin Kubbe, Damen regional service manager Asia-Pacific.

The official opening of the full mission bridge simulator in Akita marks a significant leap forward in elevating standards for training and human resource development within the offshore wind sector in the Asia Pacific region.

The training center will be located within Akita Prefectural Oga Marine High School.

It will provide:

Basic safety training for workers (GWO BST5)

Basic safety training for seafarers (STCW training)

Simulator-based training for operating crew transport vessels (CTVs) and other vessels

The new center aims to administer training to about 1,000 participants per year and will also be open to Oga Marine High School students and nearby elementary and junior high school students.