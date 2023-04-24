Northern Offshore Services orders next-gen CTV duo

Copenhagen-headquartered Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has ordered two next-generation offshore wind crew transfer vessels (CTV) at Singapore’s Penguin Shipyard for deliveries for in 2024.

The two vessels will be the first in a new class of N-O-S-designed CTV’s. Called the I-Class, the new design is N-O-S’s zero-CO2 CTV and will be equipped with the latest low emission engine technology and capable of operating in hybrid or fully electrical mode when performing transit and docking.

When transporting technicians, crew, and cargo to offshore wind farms, providing a comfortable, safe journey onboard the CTV is essential. In addition, the CTV has the ability to stay offshore. This demands endurance and workability to optimise wind farm operations.

Northern Offshore has extensive experience in designing CTVs, including four on order at Blount Boats for the American Offshore Services (A-O-S) joint venture in which N-O-S is a partner. Those CTVs will be the first hybrid-ready CTVs in the U.S.

“We are proud and thankful for the hard work of everyone involved in delivering our new, state-of- the-art, next-generation N-O-S CTV design. We have high expectations for the new series of vessels,” said David Kristensson, CEO of Northern Offshore Group. “At Northern Offshore Services, we set the standards and lead the way for a greener, more sustainable industry.”

Seats: 32

Hull: Aluminum

Length, O.A.: 34 meters

Breadth: 11.20 meters

Fender arrangements: N-O-S high-performance fender

Forward deck area: 131 square meters

Aft deck area: 40 square meters