Nominations are open for Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime award Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log is proud to announce the return of our annual Top Women in Maritime recognition for 2025. This prestigious honor celebrates up to 20 exceptional women who are making a significant impact across the maritime industry through leadership, innovation, and dedication. Featured in the December issue of the Marine Log magazine, the honorees will also be recognized at a special live event on December 2 at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, where their contributions will be celebrated among industry peers.

Nominations are now open through July 1, 2025, and individuals will be selected based on their industry experience, education, leadership skills, and overall contributions to the maritime sector. Selected nominees will be contacted for a brief interview prior to publication.

Nominate yourself or a colleague by submitting this form or reach out to Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin at hervin@sbpub.com.

You can learn about past winners or see Top Women in Maritime videos on marinelog.com.

Top Women in Maritime Celebration Event

The second annual Top Women in Maritime Celebration event will take place on December 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy drinks and networking with like-minded industry professionals as Marine Log announces the 2025 award winners. It will be an event filled with inspiring stories and connections both established and new.

Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) is the premier association sponsor of this event, while WISTA USA is an association sponsor. Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Celebration will take place at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, just a 10-minute walk from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The impressive US Freedom Pavilion features essential tools of the WWII war effort, showcasing six fully restored iconic warbirds including a General Motors TBM Avenger.

Sponsorships are available for this event. If you’d like your company to join in the celebration, contact David Harkey at 973-563-0109 or dharkey@sbpub.com.