Noem cancels HII order for eleventh National Security Cutter Written by Nick Blenkey









Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said yesterday that she had successfully saved the American taxpayer over $260 million by canceling the order for the Coast Guard’s eleventh National Security Cutter.

DHS said that Huntington Ingalls (HII) began production of the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) in May 2021. It was supposed to be delivered by 2024 at the latest but is still nowhere near complete.

“This is about fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to the American taxpayer,” said Secretary Noem. “Huntington Ingalls owed us this cutter over a year ago. As the Trump administration is revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard through Force Design 2028, we need to be smart with the American taxpayer’s money. This project was over time and over budget. Now the money can be redirected to ensuring the Coast Guard remains the finest, most-capable maritime service in the world. I would like to extend my thanks to Huntington Ingalls for negotiating in good faith.”

In addition to returning over $260 million to the U.S. Treasury, the Coast Guard will receive $135 million in parts that will be used to retrofit, upgrade, and maintain the Coast Guard’s existing fleet of 10 Legend-class cutters. By canceling the production of NSC 11 and securing the parts deal with HII, says DHS, Secretary Noem has ensured that the Treasury will recoup the remaining funds for use where they are most needed.

The Coast Guard Acquisitions Directorate describes the 418-foot Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) as the centerpiece of the Coast Guard’s fleet, capable of executing the most challenging operations, including supporting maritime homeland security and defense missions. The NSC Program began u as an eight-ship class intended to replace the aging 378-foot high endurance cutters

The service awarded a fixed-price contract to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. in December 2018 for production of the 10th and 11th NSCs. At that time, we reported “the contract values for these tenth and eleventh ships in the program are $468.75 million for NSC 10 and $462.13 million for NSC 11.”