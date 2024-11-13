Noble Corporation adopts ABS Wavesight eLogs

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation is to adopt ABS Wavesight eLogs electronic logbooks on its entire fleet of offshore assets. ABS Wavesight says that this marks a major milestone in offshore adoption of ABS Wavesight eLogs, bringing a new dimension to compliance management in the maritime and offshore sector.

ABS Wavesight says that the solution offers a comprehensive and streamlined approach to recordkeeping for both the maritime and offshore industry. The secure digital platform replaces traditional paper logbooks, delivering a more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly solution for record management. By leveraging advanced technologies such as cloud computing, ABS Wavesight eLogs enables accurate and real-time data capture and helps overcome risks associated with inaccurate and incomplete data and lost logbooks.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the offshore sector with the adoption of eLogs by Noble” said Staci Satterwhite, CEO of ABS Wavesight. “This collaboration underscores the growing demand and need for advanced digital solutions that improve efficiency, safety and compliance, all while providing cost savings,

“We are excited to adopt ABS Wavesight eLogs to help us further digitalize recordkeeping on our assets. This has been a welcomed change from the crews offshore with an increase in efficiency and accuracy. We are estimating a possible reduction in error rate of 46% in just a single logbook using this platform,” said Ben Sherwood, supervisor, marine compliance and inspection at Noble.

In addition to Noble’s adoption, ABS Wavesight reports that eLogs has recently received flag state recognition from Brazil, underscoring ABS Wavesight’s commitment to working closely with regulatory authorities.