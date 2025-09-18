Next-gen cement carrier Tamarack makes Toronto debut

Building materials giant Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) today welcomed the arrival in Toronto of the M/V Tamarack, a next-generation self-discharging cement carrier with a capacity of over 10,000 cubic meters of cement.

Now beginning a planned 15-year service, the ship is the first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in two decades.

“The arrival of the Tamarack is a major milestone for Amrize as we support significant construction growth, including Ontario’s plans to invest more than $200 billion over the next 10 years to deliver new infrastructure, transit, roads, hospitals, schools, homes and high-rises,” said Jaime Hill, president, Amrize Building Materials. “This next-generation carrier allows us to cost-effectively deliver critical building materials at speed and scale to help our customers build their ambition.”

Built in the Netherlands by Holland Shipyards Group, the Tamarack is owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between the CSL Group and SMT Shipping, and replaces two older ships with a single, streamlined, high-performance vessel. Equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, advanced maneuverability systems, shore-power compatibility, noise insulation and energy-saving cargo handling, the Tamarack is designed to maximize operational efficiency while minimizing emissions.

“Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort,” said Kai Grotterud, managing director of Eureka Shipping. “This highly efficient vessel is the result of close collaboration with Amrize, smart design, and a shared vision for advanced shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for operational performance in the region.”

The vessel is equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, featuring four generator sets, two 360-degree rudder propellers, and a powerful bow thruster for optimal maneuverability. It also includes four dedicated cement cargo holds with a total capacity of 10,700 cubic meter supported by high-efficiency loading and discharging systems.

The Tamarack’s design includes fuel-efficient engines capable of running on HVO biofuel and two rudder propellers that provide full-circle thrust, improving docking and harbor maneuvers. The vessel is outfitted with LED lighting and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems that lower overall energy consumption. To reduce operational noise, the ship has been fitted with extensive noise insulation and silencers. Additionally, the vessel is prepared for shore power connectivity, enabling zero-emission operations in ports as infrastructure evolves.