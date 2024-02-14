New wind-optimized Aquilo design promises dramatic fuel savings

Turku, Finland, headquartered Deltamarin and WindWings developer BAR Technologies have unveiled a wind-optimized Aframax/LRIII hull design, the Aquilo, that promises to take the fuel savings delivered by wind assistance to a whole new level.

BAR Technologies WindWings were in the news last year with two impressive retrofits. Back in August, Pyxis Ocean, a 2017-built 80,962 dwt bulker chartered by Cargill, became the first ship to sail with WindWings after being retrofitted with two of the hard sails.. Then, in October 2024, Berge Bulk’s 211,153 dwt, 2018-built Newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus, became the world’s most powerful wind-assisted ship after being fitted with four WingSails with a total surface area more than three times that of the wings of an A380 airplane.

Introduced at an event in London yesterday, the new wind-optimized Aquilo design integrates state-of-the-art hull design with the WindWings technology. Seeing uncovered potential in both existing ships and new builds, the collaboration focused on rethinking the concept design while optimizing hull and propulsion for substantial wind assistance.

The design ensures aerodynamic optimization through the positioning of the four WindWings and the AeroBridge, a novel, aerodynamically superior, deck house design. The hull’s main dimensions and characteristics have been optimized for operation with significant wind assistance.

According to Deltamarin, the Aquilo advancements “collectively contribute to a remarkable improvement in fuel efficiency. The simulations indicate a day consumption of less than 26.8 tonnes per day at 14.5 knots and around 12.6 tonnes per day at 12 knots in an average global route, which positions Aquilo as the new benchmark in sustainable ship design.”