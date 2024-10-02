New tug: Enter the KST Dragon

Robert Allan Ltd. reports that the KST Dragon, a RAmparts 2500-CL ship handling and escort tug, arrived in her home port of Singapore last month and will soon commence operations for KST Maritime, a subsidiary of Italian parent company MedTug SpA, part of the MSC Group.

The RAmparts 2500-CL design was developed by Robert Allan Ltd. in collaboration with builder, Cheoy Lee Shipyards of Hong Kong, and has been a successful series since 2018. KST Dragon is the first of two RAmparts 2500-CL tugs joining the KST Maritime fleet.

The hull and skeg of the RAmparts 2500-CL evolved to provide improved maneuvering and side-stepping capabilities. As with all RAmparts series vessels, the hull has been optimized for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent maneuvering and sea-keeping. A half-raised forecastle deck helps to keep the working deck safe and dry, while a gently rounded deck line in plan ensures the tug can safely and easily come alongside and distance itself from an escorted ship at speed. The characteristic double chine stern unique to Robert Allan Ltd. designs ensures that the tug can run astern at high speeds and maintain good control, directional stability and a dry working deck.

The RAmparts 2500-CL design allows for a multitude of powering options, deck machinery arrangements, and outfitting choices. KST Dragon has been outfitted to KST Maritime’s specific requirements with a split drum winch and dual aperture staple on the foredeck, a towing hook on the aft deck, off-ship firefighting, and a propulsion system delivering in excess of 70 tonnes bollard pull.

Designed and constructed to Lloyd’s Register rules, KST Dragon has been granted the following notation:

✠100A1 Tug, Escort Tug Protected Waters Service, Fire-fighting ship 1 (2400m3/h) with water spray, *IWS, ✠LMC, UMS

The vessel’s accommodations are outfitted to high, MLC compliant standards. The master and chief engineer cabins are located on the main deck, with crew cabins located in the lower accommodations.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of CAT 3516C diesel engines, each rated at 2,000 kW at 1,600 rpm, and each driving a Schottel, SPR 460 fixed pitch Z-drive unit, in ASD configuration.

The electrical plant comprises two identical CAT C7.1 diesel gensets each with a power output of 118 ekW.

Ship handling fenders at the bow consists of an 800 x 400 cylindrical fender with 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering below. A 300 x 300 hollow “D” fender provides protection at the main deck sheer line and along the knuckle, and 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering is used at the stern.