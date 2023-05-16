New study confirms that U.S. GoM oil production has lower GHG intensity Written by Nick Blenkey









The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has released a comprehensive study on global oil production emissions that reveals that the greenhouse gas intensity of U.S. oil production, particularly in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, is significantly lower compared to most other regions around the world. According to the report “The GHG Emission Intensity of Crude Oil and Condensate Production,” which was produced by global consulting services company ICF, here’s how U.S. GoM oil production stacks up:

Total U.S. oil production has a carbon intensity 23% lower than the international average outside of the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico has a carbon intensity 46% lower than the global average outside of the U.S. and Canada, outperforming other nations like Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, and Nigeria.

Using the largest crude category from the Gulf of Mexico (API Gravity 37.5), instead of similar crudes from outside the U.S. and Canada, could result in a 50% reduction in the average international carbon intensity.

The report includes a sensitivity analysis of global methane emissions, indicating that U.S. production, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, performs much better relative to the global average in terms of emissions intensity even when measured using other methane estimation methodologies.

NOIA President Erik Milito says, “The U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy production sets the standard for oil and gas production worldwide. The world needs both climate solutions and a growing amount of energy, and we don’t have to choose between the two. Thanks to the remarkable efforts of the women and men producing energy in the Gulf of Mexico, we have an incredible source of reliable and responsibly produced energy. The Gulf of Mexico produces a massive amount of energy with a remarkably small footprint, and its continued success is critical for our energy security, national security, and energy affordability. This study validates the importance of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a source of energy with demonstrably lower carbon intensity barrels.”

