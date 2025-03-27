New Portuguese Navy offshore patrol vessels will feature integrated ABB solutions

The West Sea Shipyard located in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, has awarded ABB a contract to equip six new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) being built for the Portuguese Navy with an integrated power, propulsion, and automation system designed to ensure optimal efficiency.

Planned to be delivered between 2027 – 2031, the new offshore patrol vessels will be equipped with the Azipod propulsion system, Onboard DC Grid power system platform, and the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system.

Combined, ABB’s solutions will enable increased operational efficiencies for the vessels, helping reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

“ABB’s pioneering and proven integrated power, propulsion, and automation system was a choice of confidence for us providing flexibility, reliability, performance as well as fuel efficiency for better environmental performance,” said Renato Amorim, director, West Sea Shipyard. We look forward to collaborating with our trusted partner ABB on this exciting project.”

“We are honored that West Sea Shipyard and the Portuguese Navy have chosen our power, propulsion and automation solution for these six high-specification offshore patrol vessels,” said Sindre Satre, business line manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports. “Our integrated systems already have a strong track record in the commercial market, and they are increasingly being specified for naval vessels, too. We look forward to collaborating and developing our partnership with West Sea and the Portuguese Navy on this exciting project.”

Azipod electric propulsion will be optimizing the efficiency of the offshore patrol vessels. It is a gearless, steerable propulsion system in which the electric drive motor is housed within a pod outside the ship’s hull, allowing the unit to rotate 360 degrees. By increasing maneuverability and operating efficiency of vessels, Azipod propulsion system helps to cut fuel consumption compared with conventional shaftline systems.

Tailored to meet the needs of next-generation vessels, Onboard DC Grid is a modular and compact power system platform that offers several benefits compared to its AC counterpart. The solution enables savings in weight and space, and facilitates the integration of variable speed generators, energy storage systems, and new energy sources to future-proof vessels for evolving requirements. By optimizing power usage, Onboard DC Grid significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to maritime decarbonization. Highly configurable, the solution supports the simplest to the most demanding of applications, while its\fault tolerance maximizes safety and reliability.

The ABB Ability System 800xA is a comprehensive automation solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of marine vessels. It integrates various systems and equipment on board, providing a single user environment for seamless operations. This system allows the crew to access all necessary information from an intuitive, single-screen interface, making it easier to operate the vessel more effectively and safely.

As part of the package ABB will also supply its power and energy management system PEMS. In combination with Onboard DC Grid the system forms the core of a vessel’s combined power and control system. This enables optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources in a safe, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly manner.

ABB’s recent orders in the coast guard and naval segment include contracts for the German, Spanish, Dutch and Belgian navies, as well as for the Canadian Coast Guard and Finnish Border Guard.