New LNG bunkering vessel trio will feature Schottel propulsion packages Written by Nick Blenkey









Three 20,000 cubic meter capacity bunkering vessels under construction at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. shipyard in China will each have a full Schottel propulsion package.

Two of the vessels have been ordered by U.K.-based LNG bunkering provider Avenir LNG Ltd and one by Singapore-based Vitol International Shipping Ltd. In addition, Vitol has signed a time charter agreement for one of the two vessels ordered by Avenir, starting in fourth quarter 2026 and lasting for a period of seven years with options to extend up to ten years in total.

SCP 119 4-X, controllable pitch propeller

Each of the 159.9 x 25 meter vessels will be equipped with a Schottel type SCP 119 4-X, controllable pitch propeller with an input power of 5,800 kW and a propeller diameter of 6,000 mm. With this main propulsion unit, the vessels will achieve a free sailing speed of up to 15.5 knots. The delivered type permits the full-feathering function, enabling the propeller blades to be turned into a low-resistance position if required. The SCP is designed to be both robust and user-friendly, guaranteeing minimum maintenance and thus a long service life. Fully 360-degree steerable propulsion unit

Retractable RudderPropeller type SRP 380 R



The propulsion packages also each include a Schottel retractable RudderPropeller type SRP 380 R (1,300 kW with a propeller diameter of 2,200 mm). When extended, the SRP-R functions as a fully 360-degree steerable propulsion unit. It allows maximum maneuverability, high propulsion power and precise positioning. The thruster will be equipped with an 8-degree tilted propeller shaft, which reduces the interaction between the propulsion unit and the hull, resulting in increased propulsion efficiency. In cases where not all thrusters are needed, for example when changing location, the SRP-R can be retracted into the hull, reducing drag when traveling and vessel draft while berthing.



To further enhance the vessels’ maneuvering performance, each will be fitted with a Schottel TransverseThruster type STT 2 FP (750 kW with a propeller diameter of 1,540 mm). The STT’s range of application extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports with only a limited number of operating hours per year to continuous operation under extreme load conditions in demanding positioning tasks. With this full propulsion package, says Schottel, the bunkering vessels will have unparalleled manoeuvring capabilities, which is particularly crucial for the handling of hazardous goods such as LNG in ship-to-ship bunker transfer.

The SRP-R and the STT will be equipped with Schottel LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by operating materials. Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both incoming seawater and escaping gear oil are collected in an intermediate chamber. LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided. Schottel propulsion units equipped with the LeaCon system comply with stringent environmental requirements.